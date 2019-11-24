Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. BJP confident of proving majority in Maharashtra floor test

Politics Videos

BJP confident of proving majority in Maharashtra floor test

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 24, 2019 11:45 IST ]

The Supreme Court on Saturday agreed to hear a petition filed by Shiv Sena-Congress-National Congress Party (NCP) seeking a floor test within 24 hours to avoid horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres" in Maharashtra today.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Video'Missing' NCP leader Anil Bhaidas Patil is still with party: Nawab Malik Next VideoNCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil reach Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor  