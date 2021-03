Bengal Polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah, Mithun Chakraborty to hold rallies in Nandigram today

The poll campaigning at Nandigram reached its crescendo and there was a bitter war of words Monday between the main rivals - Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, her close follower-turned-political foe.