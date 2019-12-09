Monday, December 09, 2019
     
  5. Amid Opposition uproar, Amit Shah introduces the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament

Politics Videos

Amid Opposition uproar, Amit Shah introduces the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 09, 2019 15:05 IST ]
Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha: Secularism is intrinsic part of the Constitution. The government is violating basic right with this bill. Home Minister Amit Shah's name will be in the league of Hitler
