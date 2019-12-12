Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
Amid massive protests, Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship ( Amendment ) Bill

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 12, 2019 7:19 IST ]
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (December 11). As the bill has been approved by both Houses of Parliament, Decks are now clear for it to become a law after assent by President Ram Nath Kovind.
