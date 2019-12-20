Friday, December 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Amid high alert in Delhi, Congress leaders protest outside Amit Shah's residence; police detain protesters

Politics Videos

Amid high alert in Delhi, Congress leaders protest outside Amit Shah's residence; police detain protesters

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 12:51 IST ]
Delhi Mahila Congress workers stage protest outside Minister Amit Shah's residence. However police has detained women protesters including Sharmistha Mukherjee.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCAA Protest: Asaduddin Owaisi urges to people to protest peacefully Next VideoPolice conducts drone survey, flag march in Northeast Delhi  