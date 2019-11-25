Monday, November 25, 2019
     
  All MLAs took oath at the Grand Hyatt to stick to the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine

All MLAs took oath at the Grand Hyatt to stick to the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 20:42 IST ]

Mumbai: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs assembled at Hotel Grand Hyatt take a pledge, "I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray & Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything

