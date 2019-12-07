Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  5. Akhilesh Yadav hits out at UP CM Adityanath, says not the first rape incident under BJP Govt

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 13:00 IST ]

Akhilesh Yadav,SP on Unnao rape case: This is an extremely condemnable incident. This is a black day. It is not the first such incident under this BJP Govt.

