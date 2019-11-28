Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
Ajit Pawar to be Maharashtra Deputy CM, not to take oath today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 28, 2019 10:43 IST ]

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sources: Ajit Pawar to be the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra government but he is not likely to take oath today.

