  5. Ajit Pawar's letter has signatures of 54 NCP MLAs: Tushar Mehta

Ajit Pawar's letter has signatures of 54 NCP MLAs: Tushar Mehta

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 12:38 IST ]

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to SC - Shiv Sena has 56, NCP 54, INC 44 seats. There was talk about horse-trading but Guv possibly felt that entire stable is stolen.

