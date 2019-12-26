Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
  AIMIM Chief Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat, says idea of hindu rashtra based on hindu supremacy

AIMIM Chief Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat, says idea of hindu rashtra based on hindu supremacy

December 26, 2019

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his Hindu Rashtra comment. Asaduddin Owaisi said Hindu Rashtra is a flight of fancy for the RSS and the idea  is based on hindu supremacy.

