Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. After Rahul Gandhi's dig at Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena's stern message to ally Congress

Politics Videos

After Rahul Gandhi's dig at Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena's stern message to ally Congress

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 6:47 IST ]
Hours after Rahul Gandhi made a statement on Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Hindu ideologue had also a major contribution in the freedom movement like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAnti-CAB protests in Delhi | Jamia announces vacation, all semester exams postponed Next VideoDelhi: fire breaks out in a 4-storey building in Shalimar Bagh, 3 dead  