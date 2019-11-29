Friday, November 29, 2019
     
  After her Godse remark, Lok Sabha speaker summons Sadhvi Pragya to appear in Parliament today

After her Godse remark, Lok Sabha speaker summons Sadhvi Pragya to appear in Parliament today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 12:15 IST ]

Day after uproar in Lok Sabha after Sadhvi Pragya calls Nathuram Godse a patriot, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has summoned Sadhvi Pragya to appear in Parliament today.

