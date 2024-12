Updated on: December 16, 2024 16:26 IST

Zakir Hussain's Legacy: The Tabla Maestro Who Took India's Music To Global Level

Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who elevated Indian classical music to global acclaim, passed away in San Francisco, leaving a profound void in the world of music. He was 73 and had been battling heart issues. His passing marks the end of an era in the world of Indian and global music.