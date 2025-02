Updated on: February 04, 2025 21:57 IST

Why Is Sonia Gandhi Facing a Privilege Motion for Her 'Poor Thing' Remark on President Murmu?

The controversy over Sonia Gandhi's comment about President Murmu has intensified, leading to a no-confidence motion against her in Parliament. More than two dozen tribal MPs from the BJP have raised a motion of breach of privilege against Sonia Gandhi. Watch the video to know more.