Updated on: September 01, 2024 16:31 IST

Who is Jagdish Tytler and what are the allegations against him in the 1984 anti-sikh riots?

Special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal has ruled that there is enough evidence to put Jagdish Tytler on trial. So, what exactly do we know about Jagdish Tytler, and what was his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? Let's uncover the details.