Updated on: September 06, 2024 21:40 IST

Vinesh Phogat joins Congress ahead of Haryana polls, says 'Ready to fight from sadak to sansad'

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party on Friday in the presence of the party's general secretary KC Venugopal, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria.