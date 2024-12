Updated on: December 16, 2024 16:40 IST

Vijay Diwas 2024: The 1971 Indo-Pakistan War When India Defeated Pakistan and Liberated Bangladesh

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Vijay Diwas by paying tribute to the brave soldiers who played a pivotal role in India's victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Watch the video to know more about this.