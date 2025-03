Vadodara Car Accident: Who Is Rakshit Chaurasia, Heard Screaming 'Another Round' After Fatal Crash? In Vadodara, Gujarat, 23-year-old Rakshit Chaurasia's speeding car crashed into two scooters, killing one woman and injuring others. A viral video showed him shouting "another round" after the crash. Who is he, what happened, and what are the police doing? Watch the video to know more.