Updated on: September 03, 2024 12:55 IST

Uttar Pradesh: What is 'Operation Bhediya' launched in Bahraich; How will dolls help save people?

Operation Bhediya in Bahraich: Forest officials are using innovative ways to capture wolves amid a spate of attacks in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. One of the methods is to use colourful dolls. But how will these dolls help save people? Watch the video to know more.