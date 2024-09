Updated on: September 13, 2024 14:26 IST

US Elections 2024: Why elections in United States are held on Tuesday- Here's the reason!

US Elections 2024: The 2024 US elections are scheduled for November 5, falling on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. And that’s not new, voting in United States generally takes place on Tuesdays only and it has historical roots behind it. Watch the video to find out the reason!