Updated on: November 07, 2024 23:41 IST

US Election 2024: From Allies to Friends, Rise of PM Modi and Donald Trump's Special Bond

After Trump's win, PM Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate him. PM Modi referred to Trump as a "friend" and expressed his eagerness to work together again to strengthen the India-US partnership. Let's take a look at how their relationship has shaped US-India ties.