TMC's Abhishek Banerjee says talks with Pakistan should focus only on PoK | 01 June | Speed News TMC's Abhishek Banerjee says talks with Pakistan should focus only on PoK. Abbas Ansari loses MLA post after hate speech conviction; Mau likely bypoll. Five dead, one hurt after pickup crashes into bridge in Himachal’s Mandi. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News.