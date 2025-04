Tahawwur Rana's Questioning Begins: What Questions Will NIA Ask? How Is He Being Kept In Lockup? Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been extradited from the U.S. to India. The National Investigation Agency is interrogating him with over 30 key questions aimed at uncovering critical information about the attacks. Watch the video to find out the questions