Updated on: December 04, 2024 19:25 IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked In Amritsar: Why Akal Takht punished Badal, What Is The Whole Matter?

Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked In Amritsar: On Wednesday morning, an unidentified man opened fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, while he was serving his punishment at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.