Updated on: December 04, 2024 19:26 IST

Sukhbir Badal Attack: BJP's Jaiveer Shergill Blames AAP For Rising Crime | Exclusive Interview

Sukhbir Badal Attack: Narayan Singh Chaura allegedly opened fire at Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal near Amritsar's Golden Temple. In an exclusive India TV NEWS English interview, BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill blamed the AAP government for Punjab's declining law and order.