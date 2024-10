Updated on: October 20, 2024 14:46 IST

Sports Wrap: India defend 106 runs in 1st Test vs New Zealand

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup final will be played between South Africa and New Zealand in Dubai. On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fifth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.