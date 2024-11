Updated on: November 12, 2024 17:12 IST

Sports Wrap: Afghanistan Win Series 2-1, Beat Bangladesh In Third ODI By 5 Wickets

Rahmanullah Gurbaz left behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli to achieve a massive ODI feat as he led Afghanistan to a series win while KL Rahul revealed the reasons behind his Lucknow Super Giants exit. Here's a look at the top 10 sports stories of the day.