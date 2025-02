Updated on: February 02, 2025 16:37 IST

Speed News: Yogi Asks Officials to Ensure 'Zero Errors' for Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh

PM Modi extended greetings on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. On the other hand, CM Yogi directed officials to ensure 'Zero Errors' during Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh. Meanwhile, Kejriwal wrote to CEC demanding to appoint independent observers for New Delhi Seat.