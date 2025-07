Speed News: Raj Thackeray Reunites With Uddhav, Says 'Balasaheb Couldn't, But Fadnavis United Us’ Raj Thackeray took a jibe Fadnavis for uniting him with Uddhav, who vowed lasting unity. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi over Trump ties. Further, MEA clarified India's neutrality on Dalai Lama's reincarnation. Watch all the latest headlines of the day in today's Speed News.