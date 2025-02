Updated on: February 14, 2025 18:55 IST

Speed News: PM Modi Talks Tough on Illegal Immigrants In US, Says Need to End Human Trafficking

PM Modi talks tough on illegal immigrants during visit to United States. He also met Elon Musk during his visit. Meanwhile, back in Delhi, BJP slammed Kejriwal over the renaming of CMO Delhi's X handle and demanded LG's intervention.