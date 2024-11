Updated on: November 09, 2024 17:12 IST

Speed News: PM Modi Slams MVA Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls, Says ‘MVA Means Corruption'

PM Modi slammed MVA saying that ‘MVA means corruption, scams of thousands of crores of rupees. On the other hand US judge paused Trump 2020 election case after election victory. All of this and a lot much more in today's speed news.