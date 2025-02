Updated on: February 11, 2025 17:55 IST

Speed News: PM Modi Meets French President Emmanuel Macron, Addresses AI Action Summit

PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, addresses AI Action Summit. PM Modi also addressed the India Energy Week and said that 'India is the first nation to meet goals of Paris G20'. Meanwhile, massive traffic jams were witnessed as devotees reached Kashi after taking holy dip at Sangam.