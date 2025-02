Updated on: February 03, 2025 18:31 IST

Speed News: PM Modi Interacts With Students; Rahul Gandhi Warns Centre In Parliament

PM Modi interacted with students and lashed out at Kejriwal ahead of elections in Delhi. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi warned the Centre in Parliament, saying 'China is sitting inside our country because Make in India failed'. Watch all the latest headlines of the day in today's Speed News.