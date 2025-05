Speed News: PM Modi Inaugurates Vizhinjam Port, Says 'Event Will Give Sleepless Nights To Many' PM Modi inaugurated Vizhinjam port and said that the event will give sleepless nights to many. Meanwhile, IAF fighter jets displayed prowess at India's 1st day-night airstrip on Ganga Expressway. Further, Kedarnath temple opened its portals for devotees, marking the beginning of Char Dham Yatra.