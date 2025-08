Speed News: PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan; MHA, MEA, DoPT housed under one roof PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan; MHA, MEA, DoPT housed under one roof. Swami Prasad Maurya slapped from behind by youth in Raebareli incident. Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Chaibasa court over defamatory remarks case. Get all the latest updates of the day in today's Speed News.