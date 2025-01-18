Updated on: January 18, 2025 18:45 IST

Speed news: PM Modi Distributes 65 Lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards to 50,000 Villages

PM Modi distributed 65 lakh SVAMITVA property cards to 50,000 villages. Arvind Kejriwal accused police of halting documentary screening ahead of elections. Budget 2025 Session will be held from January 31 to April 4. Watch Speed News to get all the latest updates of the day.