Updated on: November 12, 2024 18:54 IST

Speed news: Nitin Gadkari Says Uddhav's Hindutva Ideology Is Different From Bal Thackeray's

Nitin Gadkari said Uddhav Thackeray's ideology on Hindutva is very different from that that of Bal Thackeray. Meanwhile, Amit Shah reiterated BJP's push for UCC in Jharkhand, saying Tribal population won't be affected. Watch Speed News to get all the latest headlines of the day.