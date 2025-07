Speed News: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Named Goa Governor; Ashim Ghosh Takes Over Haryana Ashok Ganapathi Raju appointed new Goa Governor; Ashim Ghosh, Haryana; Kavinder Gupta, Ladakh LG. SC says blood money is Nimisha Priya's case's only hope; Centre doing its utmost. DU student Sneha Debnath's suicide note found. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News.