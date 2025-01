Updated on: January 24, 2025 18:07 IST

Speed News: Arvind Kejriwal Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Delhi's Law and Order

Arvind Kejriwal slammed Yogi Adityanath over law and order situation in Delhi. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath alleged that Samajwadi Party promoted mafias and are now opposing Mahakumbh. Watch today's Speed News to get the latest news.