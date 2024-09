Updated on: September 12, 2024 17:28 IST

Sitaram Yechury Passes Away: Veteran CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury has passed away at the age of 72, following a prolonged illness. Yechury, a key figure in Indian left-wing politics, had a significant influence on shaping the CPI(M)'s direction over several decades.