Updated on: September 05, 2024 23:09 IST

SC Reserves Decision on Kejriwal's Bail: What's next for Kejriwal in the Excise Policy Scam?

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the CBI on June 26. On August 14, the Supreme Court refused to grant interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the case and sought a response from the probe agency on his plea challenging his arrest.