SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' amid controversy | 3 Feb | Speed News SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' amid controversy. PM Modi visits Gir National Park for World Wildlife Day lion safari. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeks public suggestions for the 2025 Budget. This and all the latest updates in today's Speed News.