Updated on: December 19, 2024 0:04 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin's Retirement: A legacy of wickets, records, and unmatched brilliance

Ravichandran Ashwin has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, following the Brisbane Test against Australia. It’s a bittersweet farewell, especially since Ashwin wasn’t even part of that Test match, nor did he play in the country that saw him at his very best. But Ashwin's