Rajnath Singh: IAF crushed Pak-backed terrorism in just 23 minutes from Bhuj | 16 May | Speed News CAIT ends ties with Turkey, Azerbaijan for backing Pakistan diplomatically and economically. Rajnath Singh: IAF crushed Pakistan-backed terrorism in just 23 minutes from Bhuj. Six crew rescued by Coast Guard after cargo ship sinks off Mangalore coast. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News