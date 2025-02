Updated on: February 13, 2025 16:11 IST

PM Modi Stays At Blair House: A Look Inside 'Most Exclusive Hotel' That Hosted Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Joint Base Andrews in the United States for his highly anticipated two-day visit. Upon arrival, PM Modi was escorted to Blair House in Washington, where he will be staying during his visit. But Blair House is not an ordinary hotel, watch the video to find out.