PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas | 23 March | Speed News PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas. Three killed, over 25 injured as Nagpur-bound bus overturns in Jabalpur, MP. Justice Yashwant Varma denies recovery of cash from his residence, calls it false. Get all the latest updates of the day in today's Speed News.