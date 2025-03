PM Modi Mauritius Visit: Ramayana Conference to Talao Lake, A Look At PM's 1998 Trip To Mauritius Prime Minister Modi's March 2025 visit to Mauritius for National Day highlights India's cultural and ancestral ties with the country, reflecting a deep bond that dates back to his 1998 visit. Watch the video to know about PM Modi's 1998 trip to Mauritius and the agenda of present visit.