Updated on: September 23, 2024 18:16 IST

PM Modi announces formation of Cancer Moonshot Initiative What is it, how will India contribute?

From calling for peace to international conflicts at the QUAD summit, to giving a new meaning of the term AI – PM Modi’s trip to the United States is one of the most talked about event right now. But that’s not all, on his visit, PM Modi also announced an initiative aimed at battling Cancer.