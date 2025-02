Updated on: February 09, 2025 16:44 IST

Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa or Kapil Mishra, These BJP Candidates Could Become Delhi CM

Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, is a top contender for CM after defeating AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. However, other potential candidates are also in the mix.