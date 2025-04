Pahalgam Attack Analysis: Vance in India, Modi in Jeddah & Pak Army Chief's Kashmir Remarks! Pahalgam Attack: At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were brutally shot dead in front of their family members by terrorists in Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam on Tuesday. The incident coincided with US VP JD Vance's visit to India and PM Modi's trip to Saudi Arabia.